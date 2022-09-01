Delivery driver’s actions save pups from Florida house fire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Three puppies in northeast Florida were saved from a burning house after a delivery driver noticed a fire in the home whose owner was away. The Amazon driver was delivering a package on Tuesday when she noticed smoke coming from the home and called 911. Firefighters rescued the pups from the home and revived them from smoke inhalation. That is according to Columbia County Fire Rescue. The county is located about 60 miles west of Jacksonville, Florida. Firefighters contained the fire to the room where it was started. There have been other examples in recent months of delivery drivers coming to the rescue.

