Crumbl Cookies coming to Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The popular cookie chain is soon opening its doors in Salinas.

Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said the store should officially open in the Harden Ranch Shopping Center by Thanksgiving. It will be located at 1582 North Main Street.

Crumbl has over 300 bakeries in 26 states nationwide, according to its website. They specialize in cookies thicker than normal and have a menu that rotates every week.

From flavors like Brownie Batter to Peanut Butter Cookies and Cream. They truly offer a plethora of different options for baked goods fans.