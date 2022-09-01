2 killed in West Bank, Palestinians blame Israeli raids

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency said, blaming both deaths on Israeli troops conducting arrest raids. However, witnesses said one of the men was apparently killed on Thursday by Palestinian gunmen in a drive-by shooting. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Samer Khaled, a 25-year-old Palestinian man, died of a bullet wound in the Balata refugee camp, and near Ramallah, 26-year-old Yazan Afaneh was killed by Israeli fire during clashes with soldiers. The Israeli military said it was aware of the deaths but didn’t comment further.

