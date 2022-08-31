Workers at BAE Systems in York County to go on strike

By Ed Weinstock

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Hundreds of employees at BAE Systems in York County say they’re going on strike.

The United Steelworkers (USW) said that about 800 members of Local 7687 gave notice they’ll begin an unfair labor practice strike at the defense contractor’s facility in West Manchester Township at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

“BAE has reaped the benefits of having a world-class, dedicated union workforce,” USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall said in a news release. “There’s no reason except greed for the company insisting that loyal, experienced workers accept less than what they have earned and deserve.”

Hall said workers have been flexible, including working through the pandemic and working under the terms of an expired contract since October.

A BAE spokesperson said the company has put forward three reasonable and competitive offers, but the latest proposal was turned down.

A statement reads, in part, “We remain hopeful that the Union will re-engage in the negotiating process, as we truly value our skilled workforce. BAE Systems remains committed to reaching an agreement that is fair and equitable to all of our employees, and that ensures our continued competitiveness as we produce critical products to support our Armed Forces.”

Members of USW Local 7687 build tracked and wheeled vehicles for the U.S. military.

