Published 4:22 PM

Sore Hamlin to miss Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin says he’s still sore from last week’s late wreck at Daytona and thinks it’s best to skip his planned appearance in the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday. Hamlin expects to start the Southern 500 on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series’ opening playoff event. Joe Gibbs Racing announced Hamlin’s status on Wednesday. Hamlin said his neck, back and hips were still sore three days after the dramatic accident with 22 laps remaining.

