Queen to see in new UK leader in Scotland for first time

LONDON (AP) — In a first, Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain’s outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson and his successor next week. The 96-year-old monarch traditionally holds audiences with prime ministers at Buckingham Palace in London. Officials said Johnson will travel to Balmoral, the queen’s summer holiday home in the Scottish Highlands, to formally tender his resignation on Tuesday. His replacement will also make the trip on the same day. The queen has been having mobility problems of late. British media reported that the decision to have her remain in Scotland was to provide certainty for the political handover arrangements.

