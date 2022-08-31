Panthers agree to terms with kicker Pineiro on 1-year deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year contract with kicker Eddy Pineiro, pending the outcome of his physical exam. Pineiro replaces Zane Gonzalez, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday. Pineiro has made 86.1% (31 of 36) of his career field goal attempts in a combined two NFL seasons with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. He made all eight field goal attempts last season with the Jets and was 9 of 10 on extra points.

