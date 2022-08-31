Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can get help with ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge says Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson cited a federal law that trumps a recent state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise. Peterson issued his order Wednesday ahead of the November election saying that voters who have difficulty returning their own ballot can choose someone to do so for them. The order comes after the state Supreme Court in July issued a ruling that outlawed absentee ballot drop boxes and said that voters must return their own absentee ballot in person to a clerk’s office or other designated site.

