Man arrested for shoplifting with gun magazine in waistband in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said a man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting with a handgun magazine in his waistband on Monday.

When officers arrived, the suspect was gone. Store video showed he did appear to have a high-capacity magazine tucked in his waistband, said police.

Santa Cruz Police said the suspect was someone they had come in contact with in the past. Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team was able to find the suspect and perform a probation check.

A 9mm handgun, 30-round high capacity magazine, and drug paraphernalia were found during the probation check, according to police. The man was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.