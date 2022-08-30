Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:24 PM
Published 7:21 PM

Man arrested for shoplifting with gun magazine in waistband in Capitola

Capitola Police Department

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said a man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting with a handgun magazine in his waistband on Monday.

When officers arrived, the suspect was gone. Store video showed he did appear to have a high-capacity magazine tucked in his waistband, said police.

Santa Cruz Police said the suspect was someone they had come in contact with in the past. Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team was able to find the suspect and perform a probation check.

A 9mm handgun, 30-round high capacity magazine, and drug paraphernalia were found during the probation check, according to police. The man was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content