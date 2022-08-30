Alfredo sauce spill closes part of Tennessee highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KION-TV) — A portion of Interstate 55 in Memphis, Tennessee, had to partially close Tuesday evening after a tractor-trailer spilled alfredo sauce across the roadway with no pasta in sight.

The wreck was reported shortly before 5 p.m., Memphis time.

Police and fire crews did not confirm what the truck was carrying, but a reporter with Nexstar’s WREG that was on the scene confirmed that the truck was carrying jars of alfredo sauce.

No injuries were reported in the crash.