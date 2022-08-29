Monterey-Salinas Transit free to all college students

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey-Salinas Transit says college students can ride their buses at no cost beginning the Fall semester.

The new MST College EcoSmart Pass is available to the combined 20,623 students enrolled at Hartnell College, Monterey Peninsula College, and CSU Monterey Bay.

"The three-year contract has each of the local colleges paying between $25,000 and $70,000 the first year, and their actual expense will be based on ridership," according to Hartnell College.

College students need not apply for anything and can slide their student ID cards for free passage. According to a spokesperson from CSU Monterey Bay, this works for the entire MST system during the Fall and Spring semesters.