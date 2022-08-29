Skip to Content
Jimmy Garoppolo staying with 49ers as backup

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with a no-trade clause, according to NFL insiders.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, his new contract will make him the highest-paid backup in the NFL.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

