Jimmy Garoppolo staying with 49ers as backup
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal with a no-trade clause, according to NFL insiders.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, his new contract will make him the highest-paid backup in the NFL.
The #49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest paid backup in the NFL, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A solution that keeps Jimmy G on the roster while making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward. pic.twitter.com/HZJf5Zc48m— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022