News
By
Published 7:10 PM

CHP investigating deadly hit-and-run on Castroville Boulevard

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)-The California Highway Patrol said they require the public's help identifying a burgundy Chrysler 200 allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run Saturday on Castroville Boulevard east of Ormart Road.

CHP is unsure what time the pedestrian was stuck. The detail they have confirmed with KION is that the pedestrian was walking within the eastbound lane of Castroville Boulevard when he was hit by the Chrysler, according to CHP.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CHP at 831-796-2160.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

