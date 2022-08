HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning.

It was spotted near the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 6 a.m.

Police told KION the cat was caught at around 9:00 a.m., and the shelter-in-place orders have been lifted.