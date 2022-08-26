Shelter-in-place lifted in Hollister after mountain lion sighting, cat suffers gunshot

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said the shelter-in-place order was lifted for parts of Hollister after a mountain lion was sighted Friday morning.

It was spotted near a resident's porch on the 1400 block of Diablo Drive near Clearview Drive at around 4:42 a.m. Califronia Fish and Wildlife were called to assist.

Wildlife officers tried tranquilizing the mountain lion twice but were unsuccessful. The mountain lion then charged from the bush it was hiding in at the officers and was shot at by two officers with rifles, according to Hollister Police.

The mountain lion jumped a fence into a neighbor's yard and went into another bush, and Fish and Wildlife shot more tranquilizers into the animal. The mountain lion was successfully sedated and safely removed from the area, according to police.

One gunshot wound was found in the abdomen of the big cat. The mountain lion will be taken to the Oakland Zoo.

Police told KION the cat was caught at around 9:00 a.m., and the shelter-in-place orders have been lifted.