"We're looking forward to serving the Monterey community and are always humbled and beyond grateful for our community's continued support. We couldn't have done this without you all," said the restaurant.

El Charrito announced they would launch a take-out only, El Charitto Express, located at 483 Calle Principal in Monterey.

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas staple is getting a new location in Monterey beginning Friday, Sept. 2.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.