Traffic closures for Highway 1 in place for Ironman Santa Cruz Triathlon

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, drivers can expect closures on Highway 1 north of Santa Cruz due to the Ironman Santa Cruz Triathlon's 56-mile bike portion of the race.

Northbound Highway 1 will be closed between Western Drive in Sanat Cruz and Pigeon Point Road in San Mateo County from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Southbound Highway 1 will be closed between Pigeon Road and Western Drive from 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

CHP and traffic control teams will allow traffic to enter Highway 1 during closure hours, when safe to do so, at the following locations:

Shaffer Road, Dimeo Lane, Scaroni Road, Coast Road, Laguna Road, Bonny Doon Road, Davenport Avenue, Davenport Landing Road, Cement Road, Hoover Road, White House Canyon Road, Rossi Road, and Gazos Creek Road.

Travelers at the above intersections should expect 30-minute delays.

Full details for the ironman triathlon can be found here.