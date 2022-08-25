Pacific Grove looking to add skate park at Washington Park

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City leaders are considering adding a skate park in the city.

The Pacific Grove Recreation Board discussed the next steps at its Thursday night meeting. The city is thinking of two possible sites. The first is at Washington Park, which is the preferred area.

The Pacific Grove Skate Park Project also met with neighbors near Washington Park to discuss their concerns.

Emily Haselbauer with the Pacific Grove Park Project told KION that her two sons are avid skateboarders. Haselbauer's family moves around a lot because they are in the military, and her sons have come to rely on the skatepark in the neighborhoods they've lived in.

"It's a place for our kids to make friends and connect with other people and just really have a great time," said Haselbauer. "We feel like that's really lacking in Pacific Grove."

But neighbors, like David Lugo, who have lived in the neighborhood for years, have concerns.

"I'm against it because of the increased noise, increased traffic, and it might have a possible effect on property value," said Lugo.

Haselbauer said construction of newer skate parks is different these days when it comes to noise.

Lugo's home is across from the proposed site. While he is not against a skate park in the city, he believes it should be somewhere else.

The second site the city is considering is on a lot behind Pacific Grove High School on Forest Lodge Road. But that site is on the Pacific Grove School District's property. For the city to use that location, the city would have to agree with the district.

Some neighbors feel like the skate park is moving too fast. But city leaders said there's still more to be done before the project can break ground.

"We still have multiple things that we have to do before we even get remotely close to finalizing the site," said Daniel Gho, the city's Public Works Director and Deputy City Manager. "One of those things is doing an environmental impact report."

The city will reach out to the community about the proposed park site for its next steps.

The Pacific Grove City Council approved $158,000 of ARPA funding to help pay for the project.