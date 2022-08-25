Hollister Police searching for vehicle involved in robbery and assault with a deadly weapon

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are looking for the vehcile shown above.

The seller received his victim's money during an online sale and tried driving off. The victim tried hanging on to the open car door and was taken down the road.

The man is now wanted for robbery and an assault with a deadly weapon, both felony charges.

Hollister Police are asking anyone with details on the driver of the vehcile to call them.