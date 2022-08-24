Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson
By The Associated Press
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson came in from around the NFL and Kansas City, where he starred for the Chiefs before becoming a mainstay on TV and radio. Dawson died Wednesday at age 87. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called him “the legend” while Chiefs owner Clark Hunt called him “synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs.” The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that flags would fly at half staff at its building in Canton, Ohio, not far from where Dawson was born in the town of Alliance.