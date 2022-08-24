National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been several weeks since the first day of school here on the Central Coast. Schools are struggling to get bus drivers behind the wheel.

The Alisal Union School District said it has not reduced its routes or changed its schedule.

The bus driver shortage concerns some families, especially those living out in rural areas.

“A lot of these families depend on the bus for their kids to get to school,” one family told KION. “A lot of people actually depend on the bus. Like people who work in agriculture and things like that. For me, it's important that they have bus access for sure.”

School districts in California are trying to keep the wheels on the bus turning, including the Alisal Union School District. To meet the need, other staff might have to fill in as bus drivers.

"What we end up doing is hiring substitutes or even our dispatchers and mechanics. Sometimes they have to jump in and provide transportation,” said Rais Abbasi, the Associate Superintendent of Business Service with the Alisal Union School District. “That's the only way we can fill the need, or sometimes bus drivers will have to pick up extra routes or work extra hours.”

It's not just bus drivers the Alisal Union School District is looking for. The district is also looking for custodians, people to work in food service, and also substitute teachers.

KION asked Abbasi why getting drivers behind the wheel is challenging.

“After receiving training, they have this opportunity to find jobs in private sectors and other school districts,” said Abbasi. “So that opens up opportunities for them, and that has been one of the big reasons.”

But despite the shortage, Abbasi said the district is trying to minimize bumps in the road.