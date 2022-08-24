Gilroy native serving as commanding officer aboard Navy warship

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Gilroy native is making waves aboard a Navy warship.

Captain Victor Garza is serving in the United States Navy as commanding officer aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Cowpens. Captain Garza graduated from Gilroy High School in 1992 and has 23 years of Navy experience.

“I was working in Los Angeles for TRW Space and Defense and was not happy with my growth,” said Garza. “I talked with a recruiter as a means to build my engineering resume and joined as an officer. I am still building my resume today.”

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers are ships capable of engaging in anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance, according to Navy officials. His warship is named after the Revolutionary War Battle of Cowpens.

Captain Garza credits his hometown for giving him the skills to succeed in his career.

“My parents taught me to work hard and that through hard work, good things happen,” said Garza. “I know that because of my work ethic, I am now blessed to be the commanding officer of such a fine group of sailors.”