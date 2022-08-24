2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in front of DC senior residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and three others are injured in a shooting in front of a senior citizens center and near several schools in the nation’s capital. Wednesday’s shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Washington. Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict says two men hopped out of a black SUV and began opening fire. A total of five men were shot. Two died at the scene and three others were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Police say the area is known to officers as “an open-air drug market.”

