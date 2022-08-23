Jets have more talent, but Wilson remains the key to success

The New York Jets have more talent on their roster than last year and maybe more than they’ve had in recent years. But Zach Wilson’s knee injury threw a wrench into things since New York isn’t quite sure when it’ll have him back and this season is about his progress. If he comes back and has a solid year, the Jets know they’ve got their quarterback for now and the future. If not, New York could be in the market for a signal caller again. And a rough first half of the schedule could put some heat on coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

