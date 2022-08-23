‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again.

The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to cut the foot.

The statue is around 3 feet high and weighs 125 pounds, says the city. The statue is worth $10,000.

The original statue was stolen back in October of 2006, and a new statue was made in 2007. It was found in Florida in 2015.

City Manager Hans Uslar said, “The Dennis the Menace statue has a well-earned characterization as 'a symbol of the goodness and happiness of the City’ and we are all very disappointed to see criminals have taken it once again. Hundreds of daily visitors enjoyed the cheerful welcome by Dennis the Menace. We are still hoping to recover the statue.”