APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County had a hoot of a time Saturday.

According to firefighters, an owl caught in a kite wing was stuck in a tree at Sea Cliff Beach.

A ladder was set up, and a firefighter climbed up to free the owl. The kite string was cut, and the owl was brought down.

The owl was still wrapped in string, so they were taken to Native Animal Rescue in Santa Cruz.