Highway 156 widening project to begin on Sunday Night.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): A long awaited construction project on Highway 156 is set to begin on Sunday night.

Caltrans announced that a new four lane expressway on Highway 156 between Hollister and San Juan Bautista will start construction at 9 p.m. The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will start in San Juan Bautista at The Alameda and continue to just east of Hwy. 156 Business Route (4th Street.) in Hollister.

Drivers and motorcycle riders will have to be patient as they will be in one-way traffic control in both directions of Hwy. 156, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning on Sunday night. The overnight one-way traffic control will take place through the morning of Friday Aug. 26.

There will be road closures as construction begins as access will be closed from Hwy. 156 to Mission Vineyard Road. in San Juan Bautista. Drivers will also not be able to access San Juan Hollister Road. from Union Road.

The overnight traffic control is due to crews applying new striping on the highway and the installation of the K-rail along extended segments off of eastbound Highway 156. The location of the traffic control will vary each night as crews make progress in installing the K-rail.

After the K-rail is installed, crews will start working behind the K-rail to perform initial clearing and

earthwork activities. Caltrans did say that occasional traffic control is anticipated on an as needed basis during this project.

Most of the construction will be along the new alignment on Highway 156. The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2024.