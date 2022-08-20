Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship with sore back

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Will Zalatoris is out of the BMW Championship with back pain. Zalatoris felt a tweak in his lower back and withdrew after four holes. He says he wants to be ready for the FedEx Cup finale next week. Zalatoris is coming off his first PGA Tour victory last week to start the postseason. The win moved him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and to No. 9 in the world. He was 1 under for the day and 4-under par for the tournament when he felt pain. He had treatment and played one more hole before pulling out.

