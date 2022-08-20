Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ballots haven’t even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords and real estate agents in Florida are trying to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S. The Florida Apartment Association and the Florida Association of Realtors last week sued Orange County, Florida in an attempt to halt a ballot initiative aimed at limiting how much landlords can increase rents. The associations say that Florida law prohibits rent control ordinances except in an emergency.

