Prunedale family searching for missing horse Rocky

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family is heartbroken after their beloved horse Rocky went missing earlier this week.

The family believes Rocky was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The family says there are no signs of him escaping from his fenced area and think he was robbed.

Rocky is a brown horse with white spots and is 15'2 hands tall. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating this case.

According to the family, Rocky is used to train new riders.