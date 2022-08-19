Skip to Content
Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County

Monterey and Salinas Police Departments

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row.

When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the driver the chance to escape.

Friday morning, officers found the Mustang and towed it from the owner's home.

Monterey Police said they made 55 traffic stops during the first two days of Car Week. Resulting in 36 citations, one towed vehicle, and two arrests.

In Salinas, illegal car activity news... Salinas Police said they impounded two cars for 30 days after catching them drag racing.

This incident took place up North Main Street, right in front of two Salinas Police Officers. This incident isn't believed to be connected to car week.

