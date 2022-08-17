Skip to Content
Over 2,800 customers without power west of Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E says that at least 2,821 customers are without power west of Watsonville.

Seven hundred fifty-one customers just west of Watsonville have been without power since 8 a.m. this morning. Equipment issues caused this outage, says PG&E. Power is estimated to be restored at 3 p.m.

The second outage affecting 2,070 customers was reported at 1:30 p.m. and has no known cause, according to PG&E. Power is estimated to be back by 5:30 p.m.

