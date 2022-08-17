LeBron James agrees to two-year $97.1 million extension with Lakers
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV) - LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year contract extension, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
The deal is worth $97.1 million and includes a player option for the 2024-2025 season.
James was entering the final year of his contract.
The two-year, $97.1M extension, which includes a 15 percent trade kicker, makes LeBron James the highest earning player in NBA history with $532M in guaranteed money. He surpasses Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/UUHMspiKZp— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022