LeBron James agrees to two-year $97.1 million extension with Lakers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV) - LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year contract extension, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is worth $97.1 million and includes a player option for the 2024-2025 season.

James was entering the final year of his contract.

