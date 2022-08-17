Central Coast counties looking for public input for more electric charging stations

Central Coast counties are looking for input from the community as they work to identify sites for future electric vehicle charging stations.

The "Transportation Agency for Monterey County" says its goal is to identify the best locations for new-public charging stations across Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Ventura Counties.

The agency adds more stations are needed to re-charge all the e-vehicles on the Central Coast, especially in rural and traditionally under-served communities.

Participating counties have collaborated on an "interactive online mapping tool" where the public can offer their input. The information gathered through the mapping tool will help create the "Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy."

TAMC says feedback on the map helps them better serve the needs of the community. Their online mapping tool is live and open to the public through October.

The public can find more information on the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy at www.centralcoastzevstrategy.com.