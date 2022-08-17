7-Eleven’s ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ returns for 2nd time this year for Slurpee fans

(KION-TV)- 7-Eleven is bringing back its Bring Your Own Cup Day for a second time this year.

The return is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, and comes three months after the convenience store chain reestablished the day in Canada, which had gone on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know that Slurpee drinks are a summertime staple for customers, so we're bringing back BYOC Day to celebrate the popular frozen beverage for a second time this summer following a very successful Slurpee Day," Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's proprietary beverages senior product director, said in a statement.

The press announcement for Bring Your Own Cup Day says customers can bring whatever cup or container they wish, whether it be a cookie jar or fishbowl.

The only requirement is that a customer's chosen cup is clean, leak-proof, and fits upright under the dispenser hole in the Slurpee machine, which has a 10-inch diameter, according to 7-Eleven.

Bring Your Own Cup Day is reserved for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members and will be hosted at participatin g 7-Elevens.

This article was written with the help of KTVU