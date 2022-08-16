Rangers seek momentum, new manager to contend again in ’23

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are looking to build some momentum and find a new manager heading into 2023. They are more than a decade removed from their only World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. They have their longest stretch of consecutive losing seasons in the franchise’s half-century in Texas. Manager Chris Woodward was fired as the team’s manager late in his fourth season of an extended rebuilding process. They have to win at least 29 of their last 46 games to avoid having a losing record for the sixth year in a row.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.