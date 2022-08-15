Ten Hag discovering the mess he has inherited at Man United

It appears Ralf Rangnick was correct when he made the blunt assessment that Manchester United needed soccer’s equivalent of “open-heart surgery” to fix the many issues afflicting England’s biggest club. Rangnick said that in April and he has since been replaced by Erik ten Hag as manager. It has taken just two painful Premier League games for Ten Hag to understand quite the mess he has joined. United has underperforming and in certain cases unmotivated players, an imbalanced squad, a faltering recruitment team unable to bring in its primary targets and American owners increasingly loathed by the fans. Ten Hag isn’t helping himself with some questionable decision-making.

