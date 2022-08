SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is looking for information to help locate the owner of a kitten found Sunday on the side of Highway 68.

The orange tabby is not neutered and is five months old. He also has no microchip.

The kitty was found near the Portola exit. SPCA Humane officers are trying to determine if this kitten was deliberately abandoned or lost during an accident,