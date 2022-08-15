CHP: Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother after Tesla crash in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer.

All four occupants died in the crash. A female driver, age 55, and two female and one male passenger were also killed in the crash. All occupants were from Carmel Valley, according to CHP.

The Carmel Unified School District sent out the following letter to students:

Dear Carmel Middle School Staff and Families, It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. Last night, August 14, 2022, Lucy, Leigh and Ben Biakanja, along with their mother, passed away in a car accident. They were all enrolled in Carmel Middle School and attended Tularcitos before joining CMS. We do not have any additional information about the accident at this time. Carmel Unified School District

Twin sisters Lucy and Leigh were in 8th grade, and Ben was a 6th grader and all of them attended Carmel Middle School.

CHP said they are looking to see if the Tesla was being self-driven.

The school want to remind students of the following resources for students:

Our school has a Grief Response Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, families, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. At our school, we have mental health professionals available in the Wellness Center for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. We encourage you, as families, to also feel free to use the resources below. We wanted all families to be aware of the situation so that you can discuss this with your child. There is no way to predict how this tragedy might affect your child, but changes in behavior might be a signal that your child may need assistance with dealing with this type of tragedy.

Mental health professionals recommend: Talk with your child about their feelings about the tragedy; share your feelings too Talk about what happened; give your child information they can understand Reassure your child that they are safe; you may need to repeat this reassurance often Listen and comfort your child often

