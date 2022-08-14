With Watson on board, Browns bracing for more boos on road

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The booing has begun, and it’s only the preseason. The Cleveland Browns expect it to intensify in the months ahead. Deshaun Watson is a target, and so are his teammates. As they prepare for Watson to be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy, the Browns know they’re probably going to be subjected to rougher and rowdier treatment from fans during road games this season. Watson was booed throughout his exhibition debut on Friday in Jacksonville, where some in the crowd directed profane chants at the controversial quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women during massage therapy appointments. All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio said the team is adopting a ‘Cleveland against the world’ mentality.

