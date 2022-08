IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s defense was a big reason the Hawkeyes won 10 games and the Big Ten West last season. The inconsistency of the offense played a big part in Iowa’s four losses, including a 42-3 defeat to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game and the 20-17 loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. The Hawkeyes know they have to be better with the ball this season.

