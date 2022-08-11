Watsonville Police determine suspicious device to be cooking item, streets open

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- UPDATE August 11, 2022, at 10:21 a.m.- Watsonville Police Officers on the scene say that the suspicious device was determined to be a "crockpot-like cooking device," not an explosive device.

The scene is now cleared, and the bomb squad has concluded its investigation.

The streets will be back open soon, according to our reporter on the scene.

Watsonville Police said Second Street between Rodriguez and Main Street is closed due to a suspicious device found.

Police did not specify the item but said it was found on the 100 block of Second Street Thursday morning at around 8:30 a.m.

The device was found near the courthouse by courthouse security.

There are voluntary evacuations in place. Police ask people to avoid the area.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has been notified and is responding to the scene.