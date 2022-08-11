Man arrested in Santa Cruz with loaded handgun and Xanax

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday, Santa Cruz Police said they arrested a man that was oddly parked in a roadway on Ocean Street and blocking the driveway.

Joshua Baltazar appeared under the influence and was asked to step out of his vehicle. He was searched, and a 9mm handgun was found on him, according to police.

The serial number had been taken off, said police. Xanax was also found during the search.

Baltazar was arrested on multiple weapons violations and for possession of drugs, according to Santa Cruz Police.