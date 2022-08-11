Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said they arrested a man in connection with an ATM fire that occurred Thursday morning in South Salinas.

Anthony Fernando Guatemala, 36, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for various charges. He faces property arson, violation of probation and violation of protective order charges, according to the Monterey County inmate list.

His bail is set at $35,000, according to police.

ATM fire extinguished in South Salinas

On Thursday morning, an ATM fire was put out in South Salinas at the Union Bank.

Salinas PD responded with Salinas Fire and found the ATM outside the building was on fire. The fire was put out, and it was isolated to the ATM outside the building.

Officers are following up to see if there's any surveillance video. They are investigating if the fire was intentionally set.