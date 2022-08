SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - On Thursday morning, an ATM fire was put out in South Salinas at the Union Bank.

Salinas PD responded with Salinas Fire and found the ATM outside the building was on fire. The fire was put out, and it was isolated to the ATM outside the building.

Officers are following up to see if there's any surveillance video. They are investigating if the fire was intentionally set.