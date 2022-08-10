Skip to Content
Man arrested for DUI with loaded gun and drugs for sale

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man over the weekend after finding various illegal items on his person following a traffic stop.

Adan Acosta, 36, was driving erratically after leaving a business in Watsonville, alleged police. During the traffic stop, he was showing signs of being under the influence.

A pat search of Acosta revealed a loaded gun in his waistband. After searching his car, police said, they found narcotics for sale.

Acosta was arrested on multiple felony drugs and weapons charges and booked into jail, according to police.

Article Topic Follows: News
