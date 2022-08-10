Jets’ Lawson over jitters, eager to play after lost season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Carl Lawson’s first season with the New York Jets last year was over before it even started. The defensive end suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during training camp and was forced to be a spectator. He’s healthy and back where he dreamed of being during 12 long months of rehabilitation. He said he wanted it “as bad as you want to breathe.” Coach Robert Saleh said Lawson will play in the preseason opener Friday night at Philadelphia. The defensive end and the rest of the starters on defense and offense will play about a quarter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.