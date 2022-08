WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E is in the area of Freedom Boulevard from Alta Vista Street to Clifford Avenue after reports of a gas leak Wednesday morning.

There are hard closures impacting traffic but no immediate danger to the public. According to the City of Watsonville, all affected homes and businesses have been evacuated.

There is no word as to when the road will be open. It is recommended to use an alternate route.