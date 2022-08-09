US Virgin Islands creates park system, adds 30 properties

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands has created a new territorial parks system that protects more than 30 areas from commercial development and reserves them for activities including hiking and beaching. Properties that total hundreds of acres were identified in St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas, including Great Salt Pond and Cas Cay. Gov. Albert Bryan also signed legislation on Tuesday that revises a trust fund board that will be responsible for managing and acquiring land. His administration also expects to implement a Maroon sanctuary zone in St. Croix to honor the legacy of Caribbean descendants of West African slaves who escaped slavery using guerrilla warfare.

