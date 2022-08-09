Salinas Police investigating threats made towards elementary school

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Salinas elementray school received a potentially threatening letter in the mail that Salinas Police is now investigating, said the Salinas City Elementary School District.

The letter describing a "potentially threatening incident" was received on Monday by Kammann Elementary School, said the school district.

"SCESD is focused on providing a positive learning environment free of distractions and disturbance for our students, and, as always, student and staff safety is our highest priority." said the school district.

SCESD will be holding a lockdown drill Tuesday and asked for increased police patrols around Kammann Elementary and the nearby park. The school district is asking if people see anything out of the ordinary around Kammann to contact the police.