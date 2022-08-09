Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 10:15 AM

Salinas Police investigating threats made towards elementary school

Salinas City Elementary School District

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Salinas elementray school received a potentially threatening letter in the mail that Salinas Police is now investigating, said the Salinas City Elementary School District.

The letter describing a "potentially threatening incident" was received on Monday by Kammann Elementary School, said the school district.

"SCESD is focused on providing a positive learning environment free of distractions and disturbance for our students, and, as always, student and staff safety is our highest priority." said the school district.

SCESD will be holding a lockdown drill Tuesday and asked for increased police patrols around Kammann Elementary and the nearby park. The school district is asking if people see anything out of the ordinary around Kammann to contact the police.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content